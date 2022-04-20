BJP Councillor Of Meerut Arrested For Thrashing Police Sub-Inspector

Meerut: BJP Councillor Manish Choudhury was arrested for thrashing a police Sub-Inspector and in-charge of Mohinuddinpur at his restaurant on Friday night.

The SI Sukhpal Panwar went to the Black Pepper restaurant on Meerut-Dehradoon bypass along with a woman lawyer when the brawl took place. Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Akhilesh Kumar said that while the owner of the restaurant, who is also the BJP Councillor from ward number 40 in the city was arrested , the SI has been sent to the police lines for dereliction of duties.

The entire video of the thrashing of the SI by the BJP councillor went viral in the social media which led to an embarrassing situation for the state police and the ruling BJP. According to the police, the SI along with the woman laywer reached the restaurant at around 0800 hours to discuss about a case in which the SI is the investigating officer. "The woman had placed the order for some food and wanted to be served soon but there was some delay and it infuriated her and she shouted at the waiters. The hotel owner, who is a sitting BJP Municipal Councillor , arrived in the mean time and both lady and the owner abused each other. When the SI intervened , the owner thrashed ,slapped him n pulled him down.," the police report said.

The SSP further said that after the incident all three were brought to the police station . One FIR has been registered against the owner under sections 395 and 354 of the IPC , on the complaint of that women .

He said the SI was also found to be guilty of dereliction of duty , as he was away from his Chowki area at a time when the entire district police was busy in Ravan Dahan duties therefore he was relieved to the police line. The SI also filed a police complaint against the BJP Councillor. But the restaurant owner and the waiters alleged that both the SI and the woman lawyer were drunk and they abused them which led to intervention by the owner. UNI