BJP Conspiring To End Reservation: Surjewala

Lucknow: Senior Congress leader and party's spokesperson Rajdeep Surjewala here on Thursday alleged that Bharatiya Janata Party was conspiring to end reservation and accused Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) for being anti-dalit, adivasis and backward classes both from mindset and action.

"BJP's DNA is atrocities on Dalits, attack on the 'Jal, Jangal & Jameen' of the Scheduled Tribes and trampling upon the rights of backward classes," alleged Mr Surjewala while addressing a press conference here.

The allegations from the Congress comes against the backdrop of the Supreme Court rejecting a plea to extend reservation in promotions in government jobs. Since then, Congress is pressuring BJP to file a review petition in the case.

The Congress will go to any extent to make reservation in promotion a Fundamental Right and end the 'conspiracy' of the BJP, Mr Surjewala asserted.

The party will also launch a "Samvidhan Chaupal' in all the 822 blocks in the state from February 15 to aware the people, the Congress leader said.

"A conspiracy has been hatched by BJP , Modi Government and Uttarakhand BJP Government to attack the Constitution and abrogate the Right of Reservation in government jobs for SC/ST/OBCs," he alleged.

A plea was taken up by the Uttarakhand BJP Government before theApex Court and argued that there was no Fundamental Right of reservation in government jobs for SC/STs and no constitutional duty on the governments to grant the reservations, Mr Surjewala explained.

Mr Surjewala said this plea was unfortunately accepted by the SC and it was held ," Article 16 (4) and 16 (4-A) empower the State to make reservation in matters of appointment and promotion in favour of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes 'if in the opinion of the State they are not adequately represented in the services of the State'. It is for the State Government to decide whether reservations are required in the matter of appointment and promotions to public posts……."

Attacking the BJP government, the Congress leader alleged, "Instead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi apologising to the country and correcting the historical wrong being done to SC/ST/OBCs, they are trying to shift the responsibility by leveling false allegations ".

To convert this into a Congress-BJP issue is nothing but a design to digress from the principal issue of Right of Reservation to SC/STs in government jobs, he alleged.

Mr Surjewala further alleged that BJP and Sangh Parivar have repeatedly called for review of reservation as its aim was to abolish it. The statements made in the past by RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and RSS publicity in-charge, Manmohan Vaidya are relevant in this context, he alleged.

"Dalits-Adivasis-Backwards victims of exploitation as they are being denied justice. Under the leadership of Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Congress is determined to fight a decisive battle to protect the rights of the downtrodden and the deprived sections," Mr Surjewala stated. UNI