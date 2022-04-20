BJP, Congress Expel Rebels Who Refused To Withdraw Nominations

Dehradun: Both Congress and BJP in Uttarakhand have expelled a number of rebels contesting against official nominees fielded by the two parties for the February 15 assembly polls in the state.





They were expelled for six years for breach of discipline as they refused to listen to their respective party leaderships and did not withdraw from the fray in favour of official

nominees on the last day for withdrawal of nominations yesterday.







While Congress expelled 24 rebels which includes Aryendra Sharma who is contesting as an Independent against PCC chief Kishore Upadhyay from Sahaspur in Dehradun district and former cabinet minister Shoorveer Singh Sajwan from Devprayag, the BJP has expelled 17 rebels. Expelled rebel Congress leaders apart from Sharma and Sajwan are Laxman Singh Negi, Navin Bisht, Haji Noor Hasan, Rajni Rawat, Ramsingh Kaida, Gopal Chamoli, Murarilal Khandwal, Vijay Pal Singh, Jitendra Tiwari, Brij Rani, Ravish Bhatija, K L Arya, Harendra Singh Bora, Devkinandan Shah, Renu Bisht, Kuber Singh Kathayat, Pradip Thapaliyal, Prakash Chandra Ramola, Vipul Jain, Arjun Sonkar, T C Bharti and Sarika Pradhan.Rebels expelled by the BJP are Surat Ram Nautiyal, Asha Nautiyal, Dhanilal Shah, Premlal Trikutiya, Om Gopal Rawat, Rajeshwar Prasad Painuli, Lakshmi Aggarwal, Sandip Gupta, Ravindra Paniyala, Kushalpal Saini, Kavindra Ishtwal, Kishan Singh Bhandari, Pramod Nainwal, Hem Arya, Harnedra Singh Darmyal, Kumari Seema Chauhan and Rajiv Aggarwal.