BJP, Congress doing politics over natural disasters, need to check imbalanced development: Mayawati

Lucknow: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Saturday alleged that BJP and Congress were indulging in politics over the loss of life and property in natural disasters in different parts of the country and there is a need to pay urgent attention to "imbalanced growth" and environmental degradation.

Mayawati said on X that mostly BJP and Congress-led governments were responsible for imbalanced development and the country does not need a blame game over natural disasters. He said the BJP and Congress were trying to show each other in bad light.

"The way politics is being done inside and outside the Parliament, especially by BJP and Congress, keeping the public and national interest at stake despite the huge loss of life and property in the country due to disasters...and in this too, opportunities are being sought to show each other wrong and down is wrong, painful and worrying," Mayawati said.

"Whereas the country's concern is not about the 'blame game' but about the imbalanced development taking place in the name of creating facilities by ignoring the climate and environment, for which the Congress and BJP governments are mostly responsible. Now there is a need to be completely serious about this and work in a planned manner," she added.

MLAs of the ruling Communist Party of India (Marxist) in Kerala have announced that they will donate one month's salary as a contribution to the Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund for the affected in the Wayanad landslides.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan contributed Rs 1 lakh to the CMDRF and his wife TK Kamala contributed Rs 33,000, as per the CM's office.

Earlier, CPI-M state secretary MV Govindan said that the party's Kerala unit contributed Rs 25 lakh to the relief fund. He added that the party's Tripura and Tamil Nadu units contributed Rs 10 lakh each.

The death toll in the massive landslides that occurred on July 30 in Chooralmala and Mundakkai of Wayanad crossed 300 on Friday.

—ANI