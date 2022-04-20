BJP, Cong Doing Dirty Politics In Name Of Sending Migrant Workers Home: Mayawati

Lucknow: Accusing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress of indulging in petty politics in the name of sending migrant labourers home, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati on Wednesday said to divert people's attention from such a big tragedy, the parties are trading allegations.

In a tweet, Ms Mayawati said, "The dirty politics which is being done especially by the BJP and Congress in the name of sending migrant laborers home since the past few days is extremely unfortunate. Could it be that these parties, through mutual collusion, are trying to divert people's attention from such a big tragedy by trading allegations against each other?"

She also said that rather than remaining adamant on sending the migrant workers home by buses, the Congress should make arrangements to send them through trains which will be the best way.

The BSP chief said, "By especially keeping in mind all these things, the BSP workers helped people without any publicity as per their capacity at every level in the country and hence, did not do dirty politics in the garb of helping them like the BJP and the Congress."

She added, "The BSP would also like to advise the Congress that if it wants to help the migrant workers only through buses and not through trains, then they should direct these buses to Congress-ruled states to help the workers which would be better." UNI