BJP, Cong Candidates File Papers For Tharali Assembly Bypoll

Dehradun: Munni Devi of the BJP and Jeetram of the Congress filed their nominations today for the May 28 bypoll to Tharali assembly seat in Uttarakhand.

The seat fell vacant after Munni Devis husband and sitting MLA Magan Lal Shah died in February this year.

Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat, Cabinet minister Satpal Maharaj, state BJP president Ajay Bhatt and BJP national secretary Tirath Singh Rawat accompanied Devi to the SDM office in Tharali where she filed her nomination.

"People of Tharali reposed faith in us earlier and this time again they will do so as their mandate was for five years," Trivendra Singh Rawat told reporters.

Congress nominee Jeetram, a former MLA, also filed his nomination from the seat.

Speaking to reporters later, a senior Congress leader Indira Hridayesh said the bypoll will be a referendum on the four years of Narendra Modi government at the Centre and over one year of Trivendra Singh Rawat government in the state.

"Be it 15 lakh rupees in every bank account, employment to two crore youths, BJPs hollow pre-poll rhetoric stands exposed. People are disappointed and their disappointment with the Centre and the state will reflect in the bypoll verdict," she claimed.

The BJP was able to pacify its leaders Guddu Lal and Balbir Ghuniyal who had threatened to contest as independents if denied a ticket.

I met people of my constituency who asked me to stand by the partys decision, Guddu Lal said.

"The party is like a family. Differences among its members are natural but that does not mean we go against it. I am with my party which is like family to me," Ghuniyal said. Around 40 star campaigners including BJP president Amit Shah, Union Ministers Smriti Irani and Thawar Chand Gehlot, are likely to campaign in support of Munni Devi in the coming days, party leaders here said. PTI