BJP Committed To Welfare Of People: Bansal

Mathura: Uttar Pradesh BJP general secretary (organisation) Sunil Bansal on Saturday said the BJP government at the Centre is for the welfare of the people.

He was speaking to party workers during a workshop organised at Krishna Nagar Mandal in Mahanagar under the 'Prashikshan Varg Abhiyan'.

"Ever since the BJP has come to power under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, over 200 schemes have been launched for the welfare of the people," Bansal said.

"The country is marching ahead. Everyone, including farmers, are happy," he added. —PTI