BJP claims Cong invites foreign meddling in India's affairs

NewDelhi: On Thursday, the BJP pounced on Congress leader Digvijay Singh's thanks to Germany for reacting to Rahul Gandhi's disqualification from the Lok Sabha, accusing the opposition party of "inviting foreign powers for interference into India's internal matters" and calling him and his party a "disgrace to nation."

Union ministers Anurag Thakur and Kiren Rijiju, along with other prominent BJP members, have condemned the response from Germany, saying that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's India will not tolerate any outside interference.

The Congress leader Singh had complimented the German foreign ministry and Deutsche Welle's Chief Foreign Editor Richard Walker for "taking note of how Democracy is being compromised in India through the persecution of Rahul Gandhi," which prompted the reaction.—Inputs from Agencies