    BJP chief Nadda replaces Piyush Goyal as Leader of House in Rajya Sabha

    June24/ 2024
    Nadda joins 11 other members of the Upper House who hold positions in the Union Council of Ministers.

    BJP president and Union minister Jagat Prakash Nadda has been named Leader of the House in the Rajya Sabha, official sources said on Monday.

    Nadda replaces Union minister Piyush Goyal, who recently won the Lok Sabha elections and on Monday took oath as a member of the Lower House.

    Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge is the Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha.

    Besides Nadda, there are 11 members of the Upper House who are in the Union Council of Ministers.

    —PTI

