BJP chairman calls Patna opposition gathering a 'mere photo session' and criticises KCR's 'corruption' in Telangana

Nagarkurnool: The leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), J P Nadda, made this claim on Sunday, calling the recent gathering of opposition leaders in Patna a "mere photo session" and saying that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had halted vote bank tactics while still advocating for the development of the country.

Union Home Minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah, who met with opposition leaders on June 23 in Bihar's state capital, shared Nadda's assessment that the meeting was little more than a "photo session."

There was a meeting where 17 opposition groups, including the Congress, decided to put aside their differences and work together to defeat the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Next month, they'll get together in Shimla to plan a common approach.—Inputs from Agencies