BJP-Centres Trying To Wipe Out Opposition In The Country: Ram Gopal

Etawah: Samajwadi Party national general secretary and leader of the party in the Rajya Sabha Ram Gopal Yadav has alleged that the BJP and the Central government was trying to wipe out the opposition from the country. " The growth of the country has gone down to its extreme, GST has created all problems for the common people and unemployment has touched the record. But still the Centre was trying its best to wipe out the opposition in the country," he added. Addressing a function here last night, Prof.Yadav claiming that opposition is a required aspect in the democracy alleged that the government was not at all want the opposition and to hear its criticism. " Bihar's Lalu Prasad Yadav when opposed them, now his entire family had been made criminal by the government," the SP leader said. Prof Yadav even charged the BJP of threatening the SP legislators due to which several MLCs had resigned and joined the BJP recently. Lauding the country's first PM Jawahar Lal Nehru and even Indira Gandhi, he said they too did not attacked the opposition in such a way if we remove the era of emergency in the country. Supporting the agitation of Shiksha Mitras, he said Samajwadi Party government had given jobs to these youths and now the BJP government should make a law to accommodate them in the government jobs. Narrating about the problems of the traders and common people over the GST regime, he said that the government launched it without any preparation. He even said that the Centre has even failed in the international diplomacy due to which every day, Indian soldiers are being martyred. " BJP said during the assembly polls it alleged that the police stations are being run by SP goons, but now what happened, the BJP legislators and leaders are collecting money from everywhere. The present BJP government cancelled the tenders of the 6-lane expressway between Lucknow and Ballia and had derailed the developmental works," the SP leader said while adding that very soon the SP workers would agitate over the lack of developmental works in the state. The SP General secretary directed the district leaders to attend the state convention of the party at Lucknow on September 23 and the national convention at Agra on October 5. UNI