BJP Central Election Committee meeting to now be held on Oct 1

New Delhi: The BJP on Friday said the two-day meeting of its Central Election Committee (CEC), which was originally scheduled to be held over two days, on September 30 and October 1, will now be held on a single day on October 1.

At the meeting, the BJP is likely to take key decisions pertaining to the upcoming state assembly elections in five states.

Party sources confirmed that the meeting has been rescheduled to a single-day affair on October 1.

The meeting, according to party sources, will largely deliberate on the upcoming state elections in Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan.

The BJP has set sights on wresting power from the Congress in Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan. The polls are scheduled to be held towards the end of this year.

Three other poll-bound states — Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, and Mizoram — will also be a referendum of sorts on the BJP's popularity and the political headwinds going into next year's Lok Sabha elections.

