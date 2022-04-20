BJP Candidate Neeraj Shekhar Files Nomination Papers For RS Bypolls From UP

Lucknow: Neeraj Sekhar, son of former Prime Minister Chandrashekhar, on Wednesday filed his nomination papers as BJP candidate for the bypoll to Rajya Sabha from Uttar Pradesh.

The seat fell vacant due to the resignation of Shekhar who was the Samajwadi Party member at that time. After resigning from Rajya Sabha, Shekhar had joined the BJP and he is set to get elected unopposed as the party has absolute majority in the UP Assembly.

The term of the seat is up to November 25, 2020.

During the filing of nomination papers, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, state BJP president Swantra Deo Singh along with several UP ministers and BJP leaders were present. Surprisingly, a couple of senior Samajwadi Party leaders, including MLA Ravishanker Singh Pappu and former MLC C P Chandra, were also present to support Shekhar. Wednesday is the last date for filing of the nomination papers for the RS bypoll when only the BJP candidate had filed his nominations. The scrutiny of papers would be done on August 16. The last date for withdrawals is August 19 and on that day, Shekhar would be declared elected. UNI