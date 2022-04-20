BJP Candidate Leads By Over 1K Votes In Bypoll To U'khand's Salt Assembly Seat

Dehradun: BJP's Mahesh Jeena is leading over his nearest rival Ganga Pancholi of the Congress by over 1,000 votes in the by-election to the Salt assembly constituency in Uttarakhand.

Jeena took a lead of 1,255 votes over Pancholi by 1.55 pm, the Election Commission said.

The BJP nominee has garnered 5,366 votes while Pancholi has 4,111 votes so far, it said.

The bypoll to the seat was held on April 17.

It was necessitated after BJP MLA Surendra Singh Jeena succumbed to COVID-19 late last year.

His elder brother Mahesh Jeena was fielded by the BJP in its bid to retain the seat. The Congress fielded Pancholi as she had given a tough fight to the BJP there in the last assembly polls in 2017. —PTI