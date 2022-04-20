BJP Candidate Allegedly Shoots Supporter During Panchayat By-Elections

Meerut: A BJP candidate, Vijay Dhama, allegedly shot dead his own supporter during the Panchayat by elections on Saturday. The incident took place in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut.

Amit Kumar, who was shot at by Dhama, was rushed to a hospital but died during treatment. Tension erupted in the area soon after Amit's death, and several groups started pelting stones on vehicles.

Additional forces were deployed to bring the situation under control. Police investigation is underway.

Speaking to ANI, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ajay Kumar Sahni said the firing took place a kilometre away from the polling booth. Amit Kumar, who was shot at by Dhama, was rushed to a hospital but died during treatment, Sahni added.

"The firing didn't take place during the polls but after the voting. A candidate Vijay Dhama along with a pistol was one kilometre away from the polling station with three-four of supporters.

During firing, one of his supporters named Amit who was shot at.