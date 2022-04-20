BJP Can Do Anything For Power: Akhilesh

Lucknow: Without pointing to any particular incident, Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday alleged that BJP can go to any extent for power.

According to Mr Yadav, 'BJP was trying to run down the democracy, which was achieved after several sacrifices. Some values were established during the freedom struggle, but BJP was turning them down. Politicians have fear of public image, but BJP does not care about it.'

He said that several scams were unearthed in the BJP regime. New facts were coming out every day in PF scam of Power department. Huge discrepancies were found in Homeguard salaries and recruitment of 68,500 assistant teachers. He alleged that BJP was misguiding the public from actual issues. The SP chief further alleged that BJP government had failed to initiate any development project in the past two-and-a-half years. Their claims were hollow and the government was unable to maintain law and order in the state, he lamented. According to Mr Yadav, BJP tried to take credit of development projects initiated in SP government and to misguide the public, they were changing names of the projects. BJP should remember that ignoring the plight of the people was also corruption, he added. UNI



