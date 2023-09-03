BJP calls Udhayanidhi Stalin's Sanatan statement 'hate speech' and demands action.

Chennai: An accusation that Sanatan Dharma is in opposition to social justice and, as a result, should be abolished was made on Sunday by DMK leader and Tamil Nadu Youth Welfare Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, setting off a political storm.

The BJP, in addition to the ruling party in Tamil Nadu, has criticised the opposition alliance INDIA and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over the matter.

In an attempt to get votes and satisfy minorities, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has claimed that parties in the I.N.D.I.A. bloc have been "insulting" Sanatan Dharma. To reject the opposition coalition that is promoting "hatred, poison, and attacking the country's culture and tradition," BJP president J P Nadda pleaded with the public.—Inputs from Agencies