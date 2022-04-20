BJP calls their workers for doing 'nautanki': Mamata

Kolkata: In reply to the alleged attacks on Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) President J.P. Nadda's convoy, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Thursday that it was nothing but a "dramaa" staged by the saffron party to attract political attention before the Assembly elections in the state scheduled next year.

"BJP has no other work. Sometimes the Home Minister is here. Other times Chaddha-Nadda-Fadda-Bhaddha are here. When people don't attend their rallies, they call their workers for doing such nautanki (drama)," Banerjee said while addressing a public rally in Kolkata.

The CM alleged that the BJP workers were attacking each other during their rallies and then blaming the incidents on the state's ruling Trinamool Congress. "They are roaming around with the BSF, CRPF, Army and CISF personnel. Why are they so scared," she asked.

Banerjee also took potshots at the BJP for spreading rumours about her party. "They are alleging lawlessness in Bengal. I want to ask whether you are unable to go out in the streets," she asked the crowd.

Banerjee also accused the Centre of not providing adequate financial assistance to the state after cyclone Amphan but seeking explanations for the expenses the state had carried out.

--IANS