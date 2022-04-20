BJP Built 13 Medical Colleges In 4.5 Yrs, While Cong 17 In 70 Yrs, Claims Yogi

Ghazipur: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday claimed that Congress build 17 medical colleges in the state in 70 years, while his party Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) took just 4.5 years to built 13 medical colleges which include two AIIMS.

On Saturday afternoon, Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid foundation stone of a medical college at Ghazipur. The Prime Minister also commemorative postal stamp on Maharaja Suheldev. The 11th century Indian King Suheldev, is said to have defeated and killed the Ghaznavid general Ghazi Saiyyad Salar Masud at Bahraich.

After welcoming the Prime Minister at the ITI ground here, Mr Adityanath said, "In the memory of former prime minister late Atal Bihari Vajpayee, soon a medical university was coming up in Lucknow and more medical colleges elsewhere in UP. It's all due to PM's efforts". The UP government has also proposed to construct a memorial on the name of Maharaja Suheldeo in Poorwanchal very soon, he said. Terming the inauguration, as the driven effort of BJP, Mr Adityanath also thanked Mr Modi efforts for making it possible to release Suheldev commemorative stamp. The Chief Minister claimed that the Centre as well as in the State, was working tirelessly on its slogan of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' and thanked Mr Modi for showing his keen interest in the development of the backward Poorwanchal.

He claimed that during the past around two years of his regime, 18 lakh families were given PM Awas, 2.5 crores toilets were made, one crore people were given free power connections and 90 lakhs household got LPG connections in UP.

The UP Chief Minister also urged people to ensure a sweeping victory for in 2019, better as compared to 2014 and 2017.

Earlier, Minister of State for Railways and Telecommunication Manoj Singh, while welcoming the PM, said that Ghazipur has now being connected to all over the country by railways in just 4 years time. "We have done the work in just four and a half year what the other could not do in the past 70 years," he claimed. UP minister Anil Rajbhar and other BJP leaders also addressed the meeting. UNI