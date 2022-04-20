BJP, BSP Trade Fake Voting Charges In Amroha

Amroha: The BJP and the BSP on Thursday traded allegations that some people wearing 'burqa (veil) were indulging in fake voting in each others favour in the Amroha Lok Sabha constituency of Uttar Pradesh.

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) candidate Kunwar Danish Ali alleged that fake voting was taking place in favour of the BJP by people wearing burqa.

He said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) feared losing the seat and was resorting to unfair means. BJP candidate Kanwar Singh Tanwar, on the other hand, alleged that the SP-BSP alliance was sending people wearing burqa to vote in its favour.

Adding to this, BJP MLA Mahendra Singh Khadagvanshi demanded that Muslim women wearing burqa should be made to identify themselves before they voted.

Chief Electoral Officer L. Venkateshwarlu said in Lucknow that there was no truth to the allegations and every voter's identity was being checked before he or she was allowed to vote.

During the first phase of polling on April 11 too, similar allegations were levelled by former Union Minister Sanjiv Baliyan, a BJP candidate from the Muzaffarnagar Lok Sabha constituency. --IANS