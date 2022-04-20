BJP Believes In Reaching To Last Man Standing In The Line: Yogi

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is true representative of all sections of the society because it believes in 'sabka saath sabka vikas' ensuring that government benefits should reach the last man standing in the line.

"The BJP does not believe in creating divides on the lines of religion and caste. We believe in holistic development of the society which can be achieved only if we treat everyone equal and has a belief that everyone should get the benefits of the government schemes," Yogi said while addressing a Samajik Pratinidhi Baithak of Bichchra Varg Morcha here on Tuesday.

Realising that it was dominated by Jats, he said that BJP is in favour of reservation of Jats and therefore, has constituted a committee while the previous Samajwadi Party has played with the sentiments of the people.

He said that some political parties have used people of particular caste as vote bank. High rhetoric promises were made during elections and the same were forgotten once the party came to power. "The BJP does not believe in that. We follow the path of Sabka saath, sabka vikas shown by Prime Minister Narendra Modi," he said.

"This is our commitment to ensure that people of all caste and creed should get government benefits equally. Therefore, in BJP rule there is no VIP district. No special preference is given to any region on the name of extending government benefits like jobs or electric supply," he said adding that BJP is the only government which has cleared dues of the farmers in a record time..

Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya said that some political parties are forming unholy alliance with a purpose of defeating BJP. They will not succeed in their nefarious design. The BJP will come back to power and Modi ji will be the next prime Minister," he said. He said that all sections of society, particularly the backwards, have supported BJP and their support will continue. BJP state president Dr Mahendra Nath Pandey also spoke on this occasion. UNI