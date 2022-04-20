BJP Behind Murders Of SP Workers In UP: Chaudhary

Jaunpur: Leader of Opposition in Uttar Pradesh Assembly Ram Govind Chaudhary alleged on Saturday that Yogi Adityanath government was responsible for the murders of Samajwadi Party (SP) workers in the state.

Expressing concern over the deteriorating law and order situation, Mr Chaudhary said the Adityanath government had failed to control the situation. He alleged that after the grand victory of BJP in the recent Lok Sabha elections, the party has forgotten the political ethics and SP workers were being murdered across the state, under a 'political conspiracy'. Commenting on UP police's statement on deceased SP leader Lalji Yadav, Mr Chaudhary said ''Over 12 criminal cases were pending against the UP CM and a considerable number of recently elected MPs were charged with several criminal cases, but UP police were blaming that Lalji Yadav was criminal.'' He said Mr Yadav was facing fake charges, reportedly framed by police.

Mr Chaudhary said that senior police officers and Governor Ram Naik should take the matter seriously and actions should be taken against the culprits. He warned the DGP that if the criminals behind the murder of Lalji Yadav were not arrested soon, the SP workers would be compelled to protest on roads. Addressing the party workers here, Mr Chaudhary said the sacrifice of SP workers will not go in vain and the whole SP family stands united, with the families of the deceased. UNI