BJP begins preparations for Uttarakhand Assembly polls, key strategy meet this month

New Delhi: To formulate a strategy for upcoming Assembly polls in Uttarakhand, the Bharatiya Janata Party state unit will hold a 'chintan baithak' with the party's core group soon.

The issues that are ailing the state unit and can weaken the party's position in the Assembly polls, scheduled to take place early next year, are going to be discussed threadbare, sources informed.



From rift in the state unit to accommodating aspirations of those who have come from other parties and challenges that opposition poses will be the major issues to be taken up at the meeting.

Strategy to ensure that BJP retains power in the state will be discussed at the chintan baithak which is likely to take place this month. "Date for the meeting is yet to be finalised," stated a senior leader of the BJP.

The BJP's Uttarakhand unit has been in turmoil over the past few years with several factions trying to gain control over the reins of power ahead of the Assembly polls. The Central BJP had to intervene and remove Trivendra Singh Rawat from the Chief Ministerial position, replacing him with Tirath Singh Rawat.

Sources stated that despite this change of guard just months ahead of the Assembly polls, Various programmes will be initiated to boost the morale of the party cadre.

"A thorough discussion on how to promote good schemes implemented by the state government along with addressing geographical divides such as hills and plains need to be addressed. Every issue that can be of concern will be discussed in the meeting," a senior BJP leader stated.

Earlier, BL Santhosh, National General Secretary (Organisation), BJP had visited the state unit to take stock of work done by the party during the COVID-19 spread.

"That visit was purely about the handling of the COVID-19 situation. It was decided that condolences will be given to the worker who lost his/ her or any of his family members' lives to the disease. And also to felicitate frontline workers in those districts that declare themselves coronavirus free," the leader added.

The Uttarakhand Assembly, with 70 seats is scheduled for polls early next year. (ANI)