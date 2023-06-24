BJP Bags Victory In District Co-Operative Bank Elections, CM Yogi Congratulates

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday won in the election of chairman and deputy chairman of district cooperative banks.

BJP has won 38 out of 39 seats for the post of Chairman of Uttar Pradesh District Cooperative Bank.

Notably, Samajwadi Party, Bahujan Samajwadi Party and Congress couldn't open thier accounts.

Apart from this, 32 out of 33 seats for the post of Deputy Chairman of the District Cooperative Bank have also come in BJP's bag. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath congratulated all the victorious leaders after BJP's landslide victory in the district cooperative banks elections. Taking to Twitter, he said, "Hearty congratulations to all the candidates on the huge victory of the Bharatiya Janata Party in the election of the year 2023 for the post of Chairman and Deputy Chairman of Uttar Pradesh District Cooperative Bank."

"This colossal victory is proof of the public's faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's developmental and all-inclusive policies. Best wishes to all the newly elected Chairman-Deputy Chairman for a bright tenure," the tweed added. —ANI