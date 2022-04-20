BJP Attacks SP For 'Public Show Of Following' Of Tenets Of Lohia And JP

Lucknow: Attacking Samajwadi Party ,the Uttar Pradesh unit of Bharatiya Janata Party said that the party which has forgotten the principles of Lohia and Jai Prakash Narain is now talking about poor and downtrodden where as when it was in power it had harassed them the most.

"Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav says that BJP Government is corrupt but the fact is when he was Chief Minister his government had usurped public money worth Rs 98,000 crore and now he is leveling false charges against BJP because Yogi government has decided to expose the previous governments," BJP spokesman Harishchandra Srivastava said .

In a written statement issued here on Friday he said that BJP governments, both at the centre and the state, are very popular among people because both these governments have implemented pro-people policies. The poor are getting houses, LPG cylinders, electric connections and LED lights. These have transformed the lives of the people, he said.

"With opposition finding no excuse to criticize the government, the Samajwadi Party has started spreading a canard against Yogi Government. The SP leader talks about deterioration in law and order but it is a fact that during BJP regime the law and order has improved which is reflected in interest shown by investors in Uttar Pradesh," he said.

Srivastava said Akhilesh Yadav talks about pollution in river Ganga but he should first tell people why his government between 2012 and 2017 had given protection to those tanneries which were throwing untreated sewage directly into the river.

"People are aware about the lies opposition parties including Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, is spreading against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UP Chief Minister. People will teach them a lesson during coming Lok Sabha elections," he said. UNI