    India

    BJP attacks Mamata Banerjee govt over crimes against women in Bengal, MP cries at press conference

    author-img
    Nidhi Khurana
    July21/ 2023
    Last Updated:

    New Delhi: Locket Chatterjee, a member of parliament for the Bharatiya Janata Party, broke down in tears during a news conference here on Friday as she detailed several incidents of violence against women, including allegations of disrobing, that occurred before, during, and after the recent West Bengal panchayat elections.

    "The situation in Manipur also prevails in West Bengal," she said to the press.

    She criticised West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, saying that while she is commemorating 'Martyrs' Day, women in the state are being "disrobed" and displayed.—Inputs from Agencies

