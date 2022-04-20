BJP Attacking Citizen's Rights: CPI(M)

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh State Minister Council of Communist Party of India (Marxist) here on Saturday alleged that Bhartaiya Janata Party (BJP) was attacking citizens' rights ensured by constitution of our country.

In a statement released here, the Council said Central government has issued an order to monitor, interfere and sift through information of a citizen. The order of the government was against the guidelines of Supreme Court's order in reference of phone tapping, right to privacy and AADHAR, they added. It was well known, Council maintained, that BJP government was revengefully targeting against the persons, party and organisation who were not following ideology of BJP and RSS. Several people were jailed for writing against BJP and RSS, CPI(M) State Minister Council said, adding that party has opposed against this order of BJP government and demand to take in back immediately. UNI