BJP, Assam allies finalise seat-sharing deal

New Delhi: BJP and its two allies in Assam — AGP and UPPL — on Wednesday "almost finalised" their seat-sharing pact for the Assam Assembly elections and a formal announcement will be made in a day or two, sources said.

The "agreement on 99%" of the seats has been reached at a high-level meeting attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP national president J.P. Nadda and Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal at Mr. Shah's residence, the sources said.

BJP State unit chief Ranjit Dass, AGP president and State Minister Atul Bora, UPPL chief Pramod Boro, BJP leader Himanta Biswa Sarma also attended the meeting. A formal announcement on the number of seats each party will contest will be made in a day or two, the sources said.

Assam has 126 Assembly constituencies.

