BJP Asks Cong To Release Sting Video Publicly

Dehradun: The ruling BJP in Uttarakhand on Tuesday challenged the Congress to release a purportedly sting video against Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat publicly.

"The Congress should show this video publicly. Let the people decide what is right or wrong," said state Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesman Devendra Bhasin. "We are not scared of any such video," he said. Karan Mehra, a Congress MLA and deputy leader of the Opposition, had recently threatened to publicly release the video if the government fails to recommend a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe on the issue within a month. The Congress is seeking probe on the purported sting video - the contents of which were still not known on the ground - alleging that it has contents of money transactions also.

Last week, the Congress members in the Vidhan Sabha created a ruckus on the issue that led to the adjournment of the Assembly. Several BJP leaders who have seen the sting video partially are convinced that there was nothing wrong against the Chief Minister in the video. "If someone wants to get his work done in public interest then what is wrong in this," said state BJP leader and Vikasnagar party MLA Munna Singh Chauhan. --IANS