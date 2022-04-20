BJP Appoints 59 District Presidents In UP

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh BJP has announced 59 district presidents which includes new and young faces. The party''s state election in-charge and Urban Development Minister Ashutosh Tandon released the list on Wednesday, in view of the next Uttar Pradesh Assembly election in 2022.

State media in-charge Manish Dixit said, "59 district-metropolitan presidents have been announced in the state including the capital, 11 in the Awadh region, four in the Kashi area, nine in the Gorakhpur region, 11 in the western region, 15 in the Braj area and nine in Kanpur region." Dixit said that the names of the remaining district heads will be announced soon. According to the list, Mukesh Sharma has been made the president once again in Lucknow. Kanpur North - Sunil Bajaj, Kanpur South - Bina Arya Patel, Kanpur Rural - Krishna Murari Shukla, Kanpur Dehat - Avinash Chauhan have been given the responsibility. Shyamkaran Tekriwal in Bahraich, Surya Narayan Tiwari in Gonda, Sanjay Canrati in Shravasti, Kapil Dev Verma in Ambedkarnagar and Abhishek Mishra in Ayodhya have also been declared district presidents. --IANS