BJP announces last two candidates, Eshwarappa's son misses ticket

Bengaluru: Karnataka's Assembly elections are scheduled for May 10, and the ruling BJP announced its fourth candidate list on Wednesday, filling the last two seats (Shivamogga and Manvi).

Channabasappa has been handed a party ticket in Shivamogga, while the family of the current MLA and senior BJP leader, K S Eshwarappa, has been denied one.

Former Deputy Chief Minister Eshwarappa recently told the party's central leadership that he wanted to retire from electoral politics and asked that he not be considered for nomination to represent the Shivamogga constituency in the upcoming Assembly elections.—Inputs from Agencies