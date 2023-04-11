BJP announces first 189 Karnataka candidates, including CM Bommai from Shiggaon

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) issued their initial list of 189 candidates for the Karnataka assembly elections on May 10, including Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai from his traditional Shiggaon constituency and party strongman B S Yediyurappa's son B Y Vijayendra from the Shikaripura constituency.

At a news conference here, BJP Karnataka chief Arun Singh announced the names of the party's 189 candidates, of whom 52 are newcomers and eight are women. The Other Backward Classes (OBC) make up 32 of the applicants, the Scheduled Castes (SC) make up 30, and the Scheduled Tribes make up 16 of the total. (STs).

R Ashoka ran against state Congress head D K Shivakumar in Kanakapura, and V Somanna ran against former chief minister Siddaramaiah in Varuna; both were fielded by the BJP. The BJP has stated that Ashoka and Somanna will each run for office in a second constituency.—Inputs from Agencies