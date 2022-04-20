BJP Announces Candidates For Assembly Bypolls In Uttarakhand, West Bengal

New Delhi: The BJP on Saturday announced its candidates for the assembly by-polls in Uttarakhand and West Bengal.

The party's central election committee finalised the names for the bypoll on one assembly seat in Uttarakhand and three in West Bengal, the BJP said in a statement. Chandra Pant will be the party's candidate for Pithoragarh seat in Uttarakhand. Kamal Chandra Sarkar, Joyprakash Majumder and Premchand Jha are the BJP nominees for Kaliaganj, Karimpur and Kharagpur Sadar assembly seats respectively in West Bengal.

Polling in these four assembly seats is scheduled for November 25.