BJP Announces 91 More Candidates For UP, 16 MLAs Denied Tickets

The Bharatiya Janata Party has announced 91 more candidates for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls giving tickets to several ministers and denying tickets to 16 MLAs.The party has repeated its sitting MLA Ved Prakash Gupta on the Ayodhya seat.The party has given tickets to nine women and there are 20 candidates from the Dalit community. In Biswa seat, the party has fielded Nirmal Verma cutting the ticket of sitting MLA Mahendra Singh.Guru Prasad Maurya has got the ticket from the Phaphamau constituency in place of sitting MLA Vikramjit Maurya. BJP has fielded Dinesh Rawat in place of MLA Baijnath Rawat in the Haidergarh constituency.Aarti Kol has been given the ticket from Korau in place of sitting MLA Rajamani Kol. In Bikapur seat, the party has nominated Dr Amit Singh Chauhan in place of sitting MLA Shobha Singh. BJP has fielded PN Pathak in place of MLA Rajni Kant Tripathi from Kushinagar.In Gosaiganj, BJP fielded sitting MLA Khabbu Tiwari's wife Aarti Tiwari. State cabinet minister Sidharth Nath Singh has been given the ticket from his current seat Allahabad West. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's media advisor Shalabh Mani Tripathi has been given the ticket from Deoria. The seat is currently represented by Satyamani Tripathi.State minister Jai Pratap Singh will contest from Bansi. Ministers Satish Chandra Dwivedi and Upendra Tiwari have been fielded from Etawah and Phephna. Minister of State Nand Kumar Nandi has got the ticket from Allahabad South.Rakesh Sachan, who joined BJP on Thursday, got the ticket from the Bhognipur seat. The seat is currently represented by BJP MLA Vinod Katiyar. Subhash Rai who recently joined BJP from Samajwadi Party (SP), has been given the ticket from Jalalpur.Former minister Anupama Jaiswal has been fielded from Bahraich while Ramapati Shastri will contest from the Mankapur seat.BJP fielded Braj Bhushan Saran Singh's son Prateek Bhushan from the Gonda Assembly constituency.The list has nine women candidates - Sindhuja Mishra, Neelam Karwaria, Aarti Kaul, Aarti Tiwari, Saroj Sonkar, Anupama Jaiswal, Neelam Sonkar, Manju Saroj, Sunita Parikshit Singh have been given tickets.The BJP has released the names of 295 candidates so far. Elections for the 403 Assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh will be held in seven phases starting February 10. The polling in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10. —ANI