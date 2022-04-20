BJP, Ally Candidates File Nominations For 11 Assembly Bypolls In UP

Lucknow: Eleven candidates of Bharatiya Janata Party and its ally Apna Dal (Sonelal), led by Mirzapur MP Anupriya Patel, filed their papers on Monday, the last day for filing of nominations for the Assembly bypolls in 11 seats of Uttar Pradesh, to be held on October 21.

The BJP candidates were accompanied by senior party leaders during their nomination filing at the respective districts.

The papers would be scrutinised on Tuesday and October 3 is the last date for withdrawals.

The party has fielded former legislator Suresh Tiwari from Lucknow Cantonment seat, which was won by Rita Bahuguna Joshi on BJP ticket in 2017. She vacated the seat, after being elected to the Lok Sabha from Allahabad.

UP BJP president Swatantra Dev Singh and Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma accompanied Mr Tiwari for filing his nomination papers in Lucknow Collectorate, amid huge number of supporters and leaders.

Urban Development Minister Ashutosh Tandon and party state General Secretary Vidyasagar Sonkar were also present.

The BJP leaders took out a huge procession from the state party headquarters to the Collectorate, resulting in a severe jam in the entire state capital.

In Rampur Assembly bypolls, BJP candidate Bharat Bhushan Gupta filed his nominations, who is pitted against Ms Tanjeen, wife of SP MP Mohammad Azam Khan. Ms Tanjeen is presently a Rajya Sabha member, whose term will expire next year. She would try to take the place of her husband, a nine-time MLA from the seat.

State Cabinet Minister Swami Prasad Maurya accompanied Bharat Bhushan Gupta for filing the nomination paper in Rampur. The other BJP candidates, who filed their nominations, include Kirat Singh from Gangoh, Surendra Maithani from Govind Nagar in Kanpur district, Rajkumar Sahyogi from Iglas, Anand Shukla from Manikpur in Chitrakoot district, Ambrish Rawat from Zaidpur in Barabanki district, Rajesh Singh from Jalalpur in Ambedkar Nagar district, Saroj Sonkar from Balha in Bahraich district and Vijay Rajbhar from Ghosi.

BJP has given the Pratapgarh seat to its ally Apna Dal (Sonelal), which has fielded Raj Kumar Pal from the seat. Mr Pal has also filed his nominations.

Agriculture Minister Surya Pratap Shahi, Minister of State Ashok Katariya and Dharam Singh Saini accompanied Kirat Singh during his nomination filing from Gangoh, while Minister Laxmi Narayan Chaudhary, Cane Minister Suresh Rana and party vice-president Purshotam Khandelwal came out in support of Raj Kumar Sahyogi, during the filing of nomination papers for Iglas seat in Aligarh.

Industries Development Minister Satish Mahana and state Aviation Minister Nand Gopal Gupta 'Nandi' were present, when Surendra Maithani filed his papers for Govind Nagar seat in Kanpur.

Jal Shakti Minister Dr Mahendra Singh was present in Chitrakoot, during filing of nomination by Anand Shukla for Manikpur seat.

State Power Minister Shrikant Sharma came with Ambrish Rawat, during his filing the candidature for Zaidpur seat in Barabanki, while Union Minister Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti accompanied Rajesh Singh for filing nomination papers for Jalalpur seat in Ambedkar Nagar district.

Co-operative Minister Mukut Bihari Verma joined Saroj Sonkar's procession for filing nomination from Balha in Bahraich, while Forest Minister Dara Singh Chauhan accompanied Vijay Rajbhar, for filing nomination for Ghosi seat. While 10 seats were vacated as their members were elected to the Lok Sabha, Ghosi MLA Phagu Chauhan resigned from his seat, after he was appointed as Governor of Bihar. The by-election is not being held for Tundla seat, as the matter is sub-judice. Out of the seats where by-elections are being held, Rampur was held by Samajwadi Party, while Jalalpur was won by Bahujan Samaj Party in the 2017 election, while the remaining seats belonged to BJP. The bypolls will be held on October 21 and the counting of votes will be taken on October 24. UNI