BJP Allies In UP Boycott PM's Programme

Lucknow: Close on the heels of the BJP `striking a deal' with its allies in Bihar, its two partners in Uttar Pradesh-Apna Dal (Sonelal) and Suheldeo Bhartiya Samaj Party (SBSP) created embarrassing situation for the ruling party as both the parties boycotted the programmes of the prime minister Narendra Modi in Ghazipur and Varanasi on Saturday.

Varanasi is the Lok Sabha constituency of the prime minister while Apna Dal leader and Union minister of state for health Anupriya Patel is MP from the neighbouring Lok Sabha seat Mirzapur.

Ashish Patel, husband of Anupriya Patel and state unit chief of Apna Dal, said his party was "immensely hurt by the arrogant attitude of the BJP leaders in Uttar Pradesh" and charged them with "insulting party leaders and the weaker sections of the society". He also announced that till the matter between the two allies was not settled, Apna Dal will not attend any UP government programmes.

Demanding Modi's intervention in sorting out the matter of the increasing divide between the two parties, who contested the 2014 Lok Sabha and 2017 state Assembly polls together, Mr Patel said his party leaders will not attend the events of the BJP till the issues are settled. This is the first time that Apna Dal has taken such a tough stance. Other than being miffed at the continuous neglect by the Yogi Adityanath government, the party is also angry at the fact that Union Minister of State for Health, Anupriya Patel was not invited to events related to her ministry. While the Apna Dal has two Lok Sabha MPs and 9 MLAs in the 403-member state Assembly, the SBSP has three MLAs in the state assembly.

The SBSP had already announced that it will "boycott" Prime Minister's programmes. The SBSP claimed that the party chief and Minister for Backward Classes Welfare Om Prakash Rajbhar's name had been "deliberately omitted from the invitation card". Along with the Apna Dal, Om Prakash Rajbhar, has expressed his displeasure at being neglected by the bigger NDA partner, too.

"Arrogant attitude of BJP UP leaders is insulting weaker sections of society. I appeal to the Prime Minister to intervene. Till the time the matter is not solved, we will not be part of any government programmes in the state, including his event in Ghazipur. We are confident that Amit Shah will hear us out," he said.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, the BJP had sought to placate the community by making Om Prakash Rajbhar a Cabinet minister. The SBSP also alleged that their party leader was disrespected as the invitation did not contain the minister's full name. "Rajbhar has been deliberately omitted from the name," the party alleged.

``There is nothing new .We have not been attending any programme for the last 21 months since the time the government was formed.We have not attended any BJP event , be it the CM or the PM programme . They have not implemented the recommendations of the social justice committee and just 100 days are left for the Lok Sabha elections what will they do implementing it now'', said Om Prakash Rajbhar.

Meanwhile the BJP said the rally at Ghazipur was organized to thank Narendra Modi for his efforts for the development of the district. "While the Prime Minister is coming to the district to mainly inaugurate a postal ticket of Raja Suheldev and also lay foundation stone of a medical college and make announcements for the region, the rally is being organised to thank him for the development of the region," said Bhanu Pratap Singh, district president of BJP in Ghazipur.

The political sources said the BJP wanted to showcase its own clout among the Rajbhar community in Ghazipur. Moreover the appropriating the legacy of Maharaja Suheldeo is the bone of contention between the two parties. For the BJP Maharaja Suheldeo is a Hindu icon who fought a 12th century muslim invader Syed Salar Masood Gazi in Bahraich district. Yogi Adityanath government has already announced to build a grand memorial for the Maharaj Suheldeo and the Prime Minister Modi in his address at Ghazipur on Saturday thanked the UP chief minister for taking up the project eulogizing Maharaja Suheldeo. The SBSP on the other hand pursuing caste based identity politics projects Maharaj Suheldeo as an icon of the Rajbhar community. UNI