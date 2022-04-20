BJP Alleges Multi-Crore Scam In Uttarakhand; Demands CBI Probe

Dehradun: BJP on Monday, alleged a scam worth Rs 1000 crores in centrally sponsored schemes including Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojna (PMGSY) in Uttarakhand and demanded a CBI probe into the irregularities. "There is a scam worth cores of rupees in the centrally sponsored schemes especially PMGSY in which tenders were given to undeserving companies in violation of norms with the connivance of authorities," BJP spokesman Munna Singh Chauhan said. Accusing Harish Rawat government of rewriting its own record in corruption on a daily basis, he demanded CBI probe into the irregularities. He cited instance of a company which was given several PMGSY projects for which it was not registered.