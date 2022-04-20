BJP Ahead In The 11 Assembly Bypolls In UP

Lucknow: The electoral battle in by-polls to 11 assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh appears to heading towards one sided contest as the opposition virtually 'headless' will challenge the BJP in elections.

While the BJP is leaving no stone unturned in its campaign and its top leaders will be campaigning in the eleven constituencies where by-elections are being held, the top leaders of opposition parties are missing from the scene.

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, according to sources, will not be campaigning for the by-polls. "As a matter of rule the Congress high command does not campaign in by-polls," said former Congress MP Pramod Tiwari. Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi will also not campaign in Uttar Pradesh by-elections. Uttar Pradesh also does not figure in the itinerary of Bahujan Samaj Party President Mayawati's schedule when she addresses at least eight rallies in Maharashtra, Jharkhand and Haryana. Maharashtra and Haryana are going to polls on October 21, along with 11 seats in Uttar Pradesh. BSP district coordinators have been asked to take charge of the campaign in Uttar Pradesh. Party MP Satish Chandra Misra is also unlikely to come for campaigning as he has been made in-charge of Haryana. Mayawati's nephew Akash Anand, who has been named the party's national coordinator, is unlikely to campaign independently. He will be accompanying Mayawati during her campaign. The Samajwadi Party, meanwhile, has not yet drawn up the programme of its President Akhilesh Yadav. Sources said that Akhilesh was likely to campaign for the Rampur seat where SP Rajya Sabha MP Tanzeen Fatima, wife of Rampur MP Azam Khan, is a candidate. The seat was won by SP in 2017 and the party is confident of retaining the seat in the bye-elections too. Party leaders feel that the sympathy factor will work in favour of the Azam Khan family that is facing a slew of cases. In most other constituencies, Akhilesh has deputed local leaders to take care of the campaign and ensure the party's victory.

BJP spokesman Harish Chandra Srivastava said, "This just goes to prove that the opposition has already conceded defeat in the bye-elections. No election is big or small and it is an insult to the voters to think that by-elections are small. We take every election with seriousness and our leaders do not shy away from campaigning."

The BJP meanwhile claimed that the by polls to 11 assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh will be a "one-sided contest" and in BJP's favour. UP BJP chief Swatantradev Singh claimed that the ongoing assembly by polls in the state will eventually prove to be a "one-sided contest in favour of the BJP."

"BJP workers in the entire state are a committed cadre and are working for the party's programmes rather than seeking personal gains. The government of Yogi Adityanath is committed for the protection of the poorest and marginalised section of the society. The BJP will make a clean sweep in the upcoming by-elections," he said. Besides development works of the BJP government, the party is also highlighting its initiatives towards a clean India and making the state plastic free, he said.

There are 110 candidates in the fray in 11 assembly seats and the state chiefs of the BJP and the Congress are keen to start their parties' innings on a winning note ahead of the polls to the 403-member Uttar Pradesh assembly.

The by-polls will witness a four-cornered contest, with the BJP, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Congress fielding candidates for all the seats. It will be held on October 21 along with assembly elections in Maharashtra and Haryana. The counting of votes would be taken up on October 24. UNI