BJP after CBI arrest of Sisodia: Only education minister in globe engaged in liquor scam

New Delhi: The BJP stated on Sunday that there is merit to the case against the jailed man, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, because he and other AAP leaders have never answered questions about potential corruption in the liquor policy.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested Sisodia on Sunday night over allegations of corruption in the creation and rollout of the cancelled excise policy for 2020-21.

BJP spokesman Sambit Patra said at a news conference that the whole affair is eye-opening and startling, adding that Sisodia must be the first education minister in the world involved in a booze "scam."—Inputs from Agencies