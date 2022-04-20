BJP Addicted To Power, Can Even Murder Democracy For It: Mayawati

Lucknow: BSP chief Mayawati hit out at the BJP on Saturday, saying the saffron party can go to any extent to stay in power-- "even murder democracy".

"This can be proved in the misuse of EVMs in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, and by use of money power in Goa and Manipur to form the government despite facing defeat in the recent assembly elections," she said. "The BJP is today so addicted to power that it is ready to go to any extent for it ...even murder democracy directly or indirectly for it," Mayawati was quoted as saying in a party release in Lucknow.

Stressing that a large chunk of the society comprising Dalits, backwards and tribals are neglected like before during the BJP government at the Centre, she claimed they were being deprived of their constitutional rights. "They are not getting the right opportunities in employment and education...crores (of people) belonging to these sections are forced to live in pitiable conditions whereas the BJP government is merely doing a drama to mislead the people by carrying out symbolic works," she said.

The BSP chief carried out the review of her party's Jharkhand unit on Saturday and said the poor, weaker and deprived sections of the country are very sad because of the capitalist policies and functioning of the Modi government. "But the BJP feels great that despite its wrong policies and works, it is continuously winning elections ," Mayawati said, adding that the party's win will ultimately prove to be hollow as all its policies, character, programmes are against the farmers, Dalits and poor.

She also alleged that the BJP is hiding its real face and is unnecessarily taking refuge by diverting people's attention to issues of religious fundamentalism, narrow nationalism and national security which cannot redress the problems of hunger, farmers suicides, unemployment among others.