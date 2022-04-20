BJP's UP leader calls Mayawati 'worse than a prostitute'

Lucknow:�Political discourse plunged to a new low in the country today when a BJP leader compared BSP chief Mayawati to a prostitute. The BSP leader responded that it was simply a sign of frustration at her party's rising strength in the state. Daya Shankar Singh, who is the vice president of the BJP in Uttar Pradesh, said: "Mayawati is selling tickets...She is such a big leader, a three-time chief minister...but she gives ticket (to contest) to anyone who gives her Rs. 1 crore. If someone comes with 2 crores, she gives him a ticket. If somebody gives her 3 crores, she cancels the tickets of the previous candidates and chooses him. Today her character is worse than that of a prostitute." Elections in UP will be held next year. BJP spokesperson Shaina NC condemned the statement saying it was unacceptable and there has to be dignity in discourse and the party did not approve of the language. -- Agencies