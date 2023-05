Lucknow: BJP nominee Syed Zafar Islam was on Friday declared elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha from Uttar Pradesh. The seat had fallen vacant due to the demise of former Samajwadi Party leader Amar Singh.

The formal announcement of Islam's election was made after another party nominee Govind Narain Shukla withdrew his candidature for the seat on Thursday.

Islam will have a Rajya Sabha term till July 4, 2022.

