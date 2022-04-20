BJP’s Save Bengal Day on Aug 16 to counter TMC’s Khela Diwas

Ashok Chatterjee

Kolkata (The Hawk): Posing strong objection to West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee’s choice of date for Khela Diwas, the Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh reminded people of the horrific incidents, which are associated with the date, August 16.

In an effort to counter the Trinamool Congress’ Khela Diwas’ on August 16, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will observe ‘Pashim Banga Bachao Diwas’ (save West Bengal Day) on the same day.

Dilip Ghosh, who returned to Kolkata after a gap of more than two weeks, was critical of the state government and its policies apart from the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) choice of August 16 as Khela Diwas.

He reminded that August 16 has always been associated with bloodshed and is infamously known as the ‘Great Calcutta Killing’ day. He said that by choosing the particular day the chief minister has clearly indicated how she now wants to transform West Bengal into killing fields.

According to Wikipedia, the day is marked as the Direct Action Day, 1946, which is also known as the Calcutta Killings 1946. It was a day of nationwide protest by the Indian Muslim community announced by Jinnah, leading to large-scale violence between the two communities in the city.

“Mamata Banerjee is trying hard to merge Bengal with Bangladesh or make West Bengal as West Bangladesh. She doesn’t care about the bloodshed that took place in 1946 on that day. Entire city was smeared with blood and now on the same day they will have Khela Diwas but BJP will try to save Bengal by observing Pashim Bangla Bhachao Diwas,” stated Ghosh.

Taking potshots at chief minister Mamata Banerjee, Ghosh said that on one hand she is dreaming of becoming the next Prime Minister and on the other, there is large-scale unemployment in Bengal.

“The TMC had promised to give 28 lakh jobs but on the contrary, unemployment rate in West Bengal is the highest and people are leaving for other states in search of jobs. After spending crores of rupees they started the Silicon Valley project and now even that has been abandoned. The TMC is not bothered about development of the state,” alleged Ghosh.

Asked about Mamata’s proposed meeting with the opposition parties in New Delhi to unite against the BJP, the West Bengal BJP chief said that ahead of the 2019 parliamentary elections too Mamata had held a ‘United India’ rally hoping to win the election.

“In 2019 Mamata Didi’s dream of becoming the Prime Minister was dashed and again in 2024 her dream will break as BJP will come to power with greater majority,” added Ghosh.

Ghosh mentioned that due to the faulty politics of the state, Metro Dairy has been sold and there is chaos in the famous East Bengal club, which is on the verge of a break-up.