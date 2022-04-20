BJP's Queue Swells To Replace Kalraj In Deoria

Deoria: Announcement of BJP MP Kalraj Mishra's of not contesting the Lok Sabha polls has ignited a battle among the top-liners to seek ticket from saffron party for Deoria parliamentary constituency.

According to party sources, the seekers are former journalist and state party spokesperson Shalabh Mani Tripathi, Vidhan Parishad's former member Devendra Pratap Singh and Shashank Mani who runs a social service organisation.

On the other hand, people supporting Mr Mishra are disappointed.

Notably, Mr Mishra had laid the foundation stone for a medical college in Deoria after becoming the MP. UNI