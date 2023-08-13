BJP's Punjab chief Jakhar alleges AAP govt pasted stickers on martyrs' memorial stones

Chandigarh: On Sunday, the BJP said that the AAP government in Punjab had put stickers on tribute stones set up by the Centre in honour of martyrs. The BJP called this "downright shameful and despicable."

The chief of the BJP's Punjab unit, Sunil Jakhar, also said that the state government was attempting to undermine the memory of martyrs for petty political gains.

"These stones were put up as part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision to perpetuate the memory of our real-life heroes among all citizens as part of the ambitious 'Meri Maati, Mera Desh' programme," Jakhar said, adding that the AAP has "stooped so low that now it cannot even spare our martyr sons and daughters".—Inputs from Agencies