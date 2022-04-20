BJP's Nishad files nomination for RS bypolls in UP

Lucknow: BJP candidate Jai Prakash Nishad on Thursday filed his nomination for the Rajya Sabha by-election from Uttar Pradesh, an official said.



The by-election is scheduled to be held on August 24.

The poll was necessitated following the demise of Samajwadi Party MP Beni Prasad Verma. His tenure was till July 4, 2022.

"Jai Prakash Nishad has filed his nomination papers for the Rajya Sabha bypolls. Till now, he is the only candidate to file his nomination papers. Thursday is also the last date for filing nominations," Election Officer, Brij Bhushan Dubey, told PTI.Â

He said scrutiny of nomination papers will be done on August 14, while August 17 is the last date for withdrawal of candidature.

Polling will be held on August 24 from 9 am to 4 pm.

Counting of votes will also be held on the same day, Dubey said. PTI