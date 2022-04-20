BJP's Nainital MP Discharged From AIIMS After Undergoing Treatment For COVID-19

Dehradun: BJP MP from Nainital Ajay Bhatt was discharged on Monday from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in New Delhi where he was undergoing treatment for COVID-19.

Bhatt had been admitted to AIIMS, Delhi after testing positive for COVID-19 on December 16.

He was discharged after all his test reports came out normal, his office said.

However, he will remain in isolation at his official residence in the national capital for some more time.

Bhatt said he is alright now and thanked everyone for their good wishes and blessings, saying that had led to his recovery. —PTI