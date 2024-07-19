BJP's Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi calls for communal harmony amid Kanwar Yatra guidelines debate

The Uttar Pradesh government's decision to enforce ID cards for shops along the Kanwar Yatra route has ignited a political clash between the BJP and the opposition.

Lucknow: The move by the Uttar Pradesh government to enforce the use of ID Cards by all shops in the state that fall along the Kanwar Yatra route has resulted in a political slugfest between the BJP and the opposition.

Speaking to ANI, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi emphasised the need for communal harmony.

"Confusion had erupted on the basis of a limited administrative guideline. I am happy that the State Government has clarified all communal confusion. As far as devotion, respect, and safety of Kanwar Yatra are concerned, nobody has any objection to it. Nobody should make any attempts to create communal confusion on matters like this. This is good neither for a country nor a religion or humankind," he said.

"I have myself taken the Kanwar Yatra many times. There have been several instances where many yatris have complained about the things served. I would say whatever is good, take it, and what is not, ignore it. You can take anything from your choice of place. What matters is respect towards faith and its safety. There should be no politics over it," Naqvi further added.

Meanwhile, Minister of State (Independent Charge), Govt. of Uttar Pradesh, Kapil Dev Aggarwal, addressed the issue of food shops on the Kanwar route, clarifying that it is not about every food cart.

Also Read: https://www.thehawk.in/posts/one-who-eats-beef-shows-lord-shiva's-picture-in-parliament:-rajasthan-bjp-chief's-veiled-jibe-at-rahul

"Those who carry 'jal' from Haridwar and travel for 250-300 km cross this route to reach their destination. We had urged the district administration that all such people who run their dhaba/hotel after the names of Hindu deities are mostly from the Muslim community. Kanwariyas visit their shops where non-veg is sold. So, if the name of the shop is after a Hindu deity but non-veg is sold there, all such establishments should be prohibited, they should be identified. We have no objection to the sale of non-veg. Kanwariyas would not purchase it. We have only urged that non-veg should not be sold by opening shops after the names of Hindu deities," Aggarwal said.

He further added, "So, the administration has acted accordingly. Politicians are giving it a Hindu-Muslim angle. But it is not a Hindu-Muslim matter; it is a matter of social harmony. People can sit and eat wherever they want, but they should have knowledge of where they are sitting."

Ajay Rai, Uttar Pradesh Congress chief, criticised the guidelines, calling them impractical and divisive.

"This is absolutely impractical. They are trying to impair the sense of brotherhood in society, trying to create distance among people. This should be cancelled immediately. The action should be taken against such officials who have imposed this and should be suspended." Rai stated.

The chief priest of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple, Acharya Satendra Das, supported the order, highlighting concerns about Muslim-run shops operating under Hindu names and cleanliness issues.

"The new order states that Muslim-owned shops should have Muslim names, and Hindu-owned shops should have Hindu names, to clearly identify whether they are Hindu or Muslim. Any objection to this is wrong. Therefore, the decision by Yogi Ji to display whether the owner is Hindu or Muslim is justified. This will make it clear, and there will be no discrimination, as some perceive", Acharya Das affirmed.

The Uttar Pradesh State Government clarified on Friday the guidelines regarding nameplates on food shops along the Kanwar route were to ensure the smooth conduct of the Kanwar Yatra, which begins on July 22.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath mandated that food and beverage shops along Kanwar routes display the name and identity of the operator/owner to maintain the sanctity of the pilgrims' faith. Additionally, action will be taken against those selling halal-certified products.

Earlier on Thursday, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi condemned the move likening it to apartheid and Nazi-era practices. Owaisi challenged Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to issue a written order, accusing the government of clear discrimination against Muslims.

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav labelled the order as a "social crime" and called for court intervention, questioning the intention behind the government and administration's actions.

"What will be known from the name of the person whose name is Guddu, Munna, Chhotu or Fateh? The honourable court should take suo-motto cognizance investigate the intention of the government behind such administration, and take appropriate punitive action. Such orders are social crimes that want to spoil the peaceful environment of harmony," he said in a post on X.

On Thursday, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed officials to ensure the smooth conduct of the Kanwar Yatra, providing guidelines for water, power, urban development, and energy ministers to maintain peace and security during the event.

—ANI