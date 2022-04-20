BJP's Locket Chatterjee offers prayers at temple as 4th phase polling begins in Bengal

Hooghly: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Locket Chatterjee offered prayers at a temple in Chunchura just before the start of the polling for the fourth phase of West Bengal assembly polls on Saturday. Chatterjee is contesting the assembly polls from the Chunchura assembly constituency.

Chatterjee is standing against Trinamool Congress' (TMC) Asit Mazumdar and Forward Bloc's Pranab Ghosh.

Besides Chatterjee, Babul Supriyo and Nisith Pramanik are the other two MPs fielded by the BJP in the Bengal assembly polls.

Voting for 44 constituencies in West Bengal's fourth phase Assembly elections began at 7 am on Saturday amid tight security.

This phase of the elections will witness an intense battle between 373 candidates in 44 constituencies of the state across five districts - Cooch Behar, Alipurduar, South 24 Parganas, Howrah and Hooghly.

Among the 44 constituencies, nine are in Howrah, 10 in Hooghly, 11 in South 24 Parganas, five in Alipurduar and nine in Cooch Behar.

A total of 1,15,81,022 voters will participate in this phase, out of which 2,63,016 are first-time voters. The smallest constituency is Bally with 1,76,001 electorates whereas Chunchura is the biggest constituency with 3,13,701 electorates.

The fifth phase of the assembly elections will commence on April 17. Counting of votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)