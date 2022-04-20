BJP's Jumla Won't Work; It Will Lose Power In LS Elections: Mayawati

Jaunpur: Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati on Tuesday said that people of the country will not fall to BJP's "fake" promises and "drama" and the party is bound to lose these elections owing to its capitalistic, communal and RSS-influenced policies.

"Bharatiya Janata Party will be voted out of power in the ensuing Lok Sabha elections due to its communal, casteist, capitalistic, and RSS-influenced policies. No jumblebaji (fake promises) or drama will do any good to them (BJP leaders)," she said at a joint SP-BSP-RLD rally here.

Mayawati accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of making false promises to the people of the country especially to the poor, Dalits, and deprived in the last general elections and not fulfilling them during the last five years of his government. she said, "Narendra Modi did not deliver even one-fourth of the promises he made to the poor and working class of the society in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls. The BJP will lose power due to its drawbacks and failures in delivering its promises to the people."

The former Chief Minister alleged that the ruling party ignored the deprived class of the society and worked in favour of the rich people.

"No significant development occurred in favour of the poor, Dalits, Muslims and religious minorities under BJP's rule due to its communal, casteist, and capitalistic policies. Their government allotted most of the work to the private sector to benefit their rich friends. They did not pass the reservation in the private sector. They worked to make his rich friends even richer," she said.

Mayawati took accused the BJP of politicising the work of the armed forces and alleged that it failed on the national security front.

She said, "Our borders are still not secured and terror attacks take place every other day. But this so unfortunate that BJP leaders are trying anyhow to encash it instead." Mayawati also accused the Congress of not doing enough for the welfare of the poor, dalits and working class and was voted out of power from the Centre and most of the states due to its anti-people policies.

"Congress party was voted out of power due to anti-people policies. Congress has been in power of most of the states and Centre but poverty, unemployment and farmers' issues were not solved. Parties like BSP, SP were established after Congress failed to address the problems of every section of the society," she stated.

Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party, Bahujan Samaj Party and Rashtriya Janata Dal are contesting this election in a coalition to defeat the ruling BJP. As per the seat-sharing agreement, the SP is fighting on 37 seats, BSP on 38 and RLD is in the fray on three Lok Sabha constituencies.

While five phases of Lok Sabha elections are over, elections for 118 of total 545 Lok Sabha seats will take place in the next two phases on May 12 and May 19.